Velocity Technology Solutions To Showcase Oracle Application and Cloud Expertise at Oracle OpenWorld Europe

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Velocity Technology Solutions, a global leader in enterprise cloud application management services, will exhibit at the Oracle OpenWorld Europe conference from 12-13 February in ExCel London. As a Gold Sponsor, this is the first year Velocity will be on-site to showcase their decade of experience managing and migrating Oracle applications in the cloud, including E-Business Suite, JD Edwards, PeopleSoft, and Hyperion. 

Oracle OpenWorld Europe is part of Oracle’s global series of Oracle OpenWorld events. Expected to bring in more than 7,000 attendees, the conference is designed to educate, connect, and empower technologists, leaders, and decision-makers with transformative Oracle solutions. 

To help attendees meet the challenges of today’s disruptive business environment, Velocity Technology Solutions’ team of Oracle and cloud migration experts will be at Booth #48 to talk through customised strategies and roadmaps to accelerate and optimise IT operations. 

Additionally, Velocity Technology Solutions will host a breakout session to showcase real-world success stories of how different businesses transformed their workloads with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). The session, which will be held on 13 February from 13:50 – 14:25 at Arena I – Zone 4, will explore how migrating to OCI helped companies realise improved costs, more reliable performance, and enhanced efficiency. 

Velocity Technology Solutions is an Oracle Platinum Partner, meaning the company has met Oracle’s tight requirements for client relationships, skills, and expertise with specializations in each product area. With four competency centers in North America, the UK, India, and Singapore, Velocity Technology Solutions prides itself on being a true global leader in managing, migrating, and modernizing Oracle enterprise applications. 

“There’s a reason we’re so proud of achieving the Oracle Platinum Partner status: We believe deeply in the power of Oracle’s ongoing innovation. That’s why we want to bring our team of JD Edwards, E-Business Suite, PeopleSoft, and Hyperion experts to Oracle OpenWorld Europe—to show attendees the limitless opportunities Oracle can unlock for them,” said Jim McInnes, Chief Operating Officer at Velocity Technology Solutions. “We’ll be out in full force for this year’s conference, and we’re looking forward to showcasing our unique capabilities and demonstrating firsthand how we help organizations innovate at the speed of business.”

About Velocity Technology Solutions

Velocity is reinventing cloud migrations and enterprise application management. Our solutions give CIOs and their teams more control over using technology to produce better business results. We accelerate IT from a reactive cost center to a proactive and agile enabler. With Velocity, industry leaders improve asset management and performance reporting from a financial standpoint by leveraging big data, analytics and integrated hosting solutions. From the technical side, Velocity ensures maximum availability, performance, and user access of IT systems, so businesses can operate as effectively and cost-efficiently as possible. For more information, visit www.velocitycloud.com.

