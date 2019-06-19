VelocityEHS Addresses EPA TRI Reporting Questions and Concerns Ahead of Annual Deadline

CHICAGO, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VelocityEHS , the global leader in cloud-based environment, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability solutions, is helping EHS professionals ensure they’re submitting all required information in their Toxics Release Inventory (TRI) reports to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) by the July 1, 2019 deadline. The annual reporting requirement covers facilities with 10 or more employees in specific industries that manufacture, process or use regulated toxic chemicals in quantities above the EPA’s threshold level in a given year.

Accurate and prompt completion of TRI reporting starts with knowing what chemicals are at a facility. VelocityEHS’ award-winning MSDSonline chemical management solutions help automate the management of chemical inventories and regulatory reporting by identifying and flagging products, as well as sub-component ingredients that are regulated on various state, federal and international hazardous substance lists. This not only helps ensure facilities are meeting critical reporting obligations, but also submitting required report data based on up-to-date chemical inventory information.

“Owners and operators of these regulated facilities need to be aware of current reporting obligations to ensure the accuracy of their TRI submissions,” said Glenn Trout, president and CEO of VelocityEHS. “Our MSDSonline chemical management solutions provide greater visibility into your chemical inventory, and helps you identify chemicals that the EPA has added to the TRI reportable list of chemicals, which is subject to change each year. When you combine this with the ability to track the movement of these products through your facility, MSDSonline ensures you’re much better prepared to meet your reporting requirements and to demonstrate compliance.”

To help those responsible for preparing TRI reports understand their compliance obligations, VelocityEHS is hosting a live webinar to address many common questions and concerns. Held on June 25, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, the webinar, “ EPA Toxics Release Inventory (TRI) Reporting: How to Ensure Compliance ,” offers a comprehensive overview of the entire reporting process to help you stay in compliance, including:

Understanding the main purpose of the EPA’s TRI reporting

Interpreting and applying EPCRA Section 313 and 322 as they relate to an organization

Assessing the key elements of completing a TRI report, including chemical use evaluation, threshold evaluation, qualifiers and exemptions, estimating releases, Form R vs. Form A applicability, submitting TRI data, and revising/withdrawing/self-disclosure of TRI reports

Identifying the most common errors in completing Form R reports and Form A certification statements

Assessing TRI reporting changes that may apply to your organization

Recognizing potential enforcement actions for TRI noncompliance

Identifying and evaluating resources to assist in preparing TRI reports

Facilities subject to the TRI reporting requirement are required to use TRI-MEweb to submit their TRI reporting forms to the EPA by July 1, 2019. Visit www.epa.gov/toxics-release-inventory-tri-program for more information.

To learn more about VelocityEHS’ MSDSonline SDS/Chemical Management solutions, visit www.MSDSonline.com . For more information about the full suite of VelocityEHS products and services, visit www.EHS.com .

About VelocityEHS

Trusted by more than 18,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS helps you reach your EHS goals faster with quick implementations, affordable solutions, and unparalleled customer support. We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based environment, health and safety (EHS) software platform. Our easy-to-use software applications are designed based on industry best-practice principles to help you solve complex business challenges in simple ways. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts, and earning leading scores in the Verdantix 2019 Green Quadrant Analysis and 2017 NAEM EHS & Sustainability Software Ratings Report, VelocityEHS is the global leader in cloud EHS software solutions.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; and Sydney, Australia. For more information, visit www.EHS.com.

