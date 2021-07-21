VelocityEHS Advances Machine Learning Leadership with Acquisition of Kinetica Labs

CHICAGO, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VelocityEHS, the global leader in cloud-based environmental, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability software, today announced it has acquired Ann Arbor-based Kinetica Labs, a pioneer in the development of sensing and simulation technology for occupational safety and health. Using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, Kinetica’s computer vision technology automates the subjective, manual process used in observation-based musculoskeletal disorder (MSD) risk assessments in the workplace. VelocityEHS previously engaged in an exclusive partnership with Kinetica Labs to incorporate video-based, sensorless motion-capture technology into its award-winning industrial ergonomics software. With this acquisition, VelocityEHS further advances its industry leadership in innovative machine learning, AI and mobile technology.

As part of its innovative VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform, the company’s advanced Industrial Ergonomics software is the most widely, actively deployed and highly valued application of Machine Learning technology in the industry, used by more than 200 leading manufacturers in the automotive, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and aerospace industries. It is an all-in-one solution that combines online training, smart assessment tools and powerful program management features to seamlessly deploy, monitor, and manage the industrial ergonomics process across one, hundreds or even thousands of locations. The system’s sensorless motion-capture technology allows users to perform real-time risk assessments with video taken on any mobile device, collecting data faster and more accurately than any other method.

“The acquisition of Kinetica Labs cements the lead VelocityEHS has when it comes to industry disrupting technology. Our customers are not just talking about putting machine learning to work ‘someday’, but are already using it and seeing its benefits,” said John Damgaard, CEO of VelocityEHS. “Shaped by certified professionals and benchmarked against the best EHS data sets in the world, our Industrial Ergonomics solution is the largest deployment of Machine Learning in EHS software. The Kinetica Labs acquisition will further accelerate the speed at which we bring game-changing products to the market.”

Today’s news comes just weeks after recently announced system enhancements to VelocityEHS Industrial Ergonomics, including:

Location-based privacy options and settings, including the ability to blur video and/or block the operator to keep employee identity and sensitive IP material out of the video assessment.

Greater support for seated jobs and the ability to remove leg data to assess the upper body only to promote accessibility and unique environments.

User interface (UI) and usability upgrades to the entire workflow process, plus updated data collection guidance for the most accurate motion-capture technology assessments.

“Our sensing and simulation technology was developed with the vision that one day all companies could use it as a better way to observe workers and reduce MSD risk in the workplace,” said Dr. SangHyun Lee, founder and CTO of Kinetica Labs and a professor at the University of Michigan. “With the largest deployment of Machine Learning in the industry, VelocityEHS is transforming EHS software and primed to help us realize that goal. We are thrilled to now truly be a part of VelocityEHS and look forward to making this important technology more accessible.”

Backed by the largest team of board-certified ergonomists in North America, VelocityEHS Ergonomics Software helps users implement sustainable ergonomics programs in both office and industrial settings that deliver tangible results with leading edge technology. Visit the Ergonomics Software Solutions Page to learn more.

For more information about VelocityEHS and its complete award-winning software solutions, visit www.EHS.com .

About VelocityEHS

Trusted by more than 19,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS is the global leader in true SaaS enterprise EHS technology. Through the VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform, the company helps global enterprises drive operational excellence by delivering best-in-class capabilities for health, safety, environmental compliance, training, operational risk and environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG). The VelocityEHS team includes unparalleled industry expertise, with more certified experts in health, safety, industrial hygiene, ergonomics, sustainability, the environment, AI, and machine learning than any EHS software provider. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts as a Leader in the Verdantix 2021 Green Quadrant Analysis—VelocityEHS is committed to industry thought leadership and to accelerating the pace of innovation through its software solutions and vision.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; Perth, Western Australia; and Cork, Ireland. For more information, visit www.EHS.com.

