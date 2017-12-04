VelocityEHS Advisory: OSHA Extends 2017 Deadline for Electronic Recordkeeping Reporting to December 15

Breaking News
Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 8 mins ago

CHICAGO, Dec. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VelocityEHS, the global leader in cloud environment, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability software, is advising customers and employers covered by OSHA’s recent Electronic Reporting Rule that they now have until December 15, 2017 to electronically submit their information using the agency’s Injury Tracking Application (ITA). It is the second time this year that the deadline has been extended.

Officially launched in August 2017, the ITA is the culmination of a longtime effort by OSHA to improve workplace injury and illness data collection and to make it accessible through the agency’s website. However, with the deadline only weeks away, many employers still have questions regarding their responsibilities. To assist customers and other EHS professionals preparing for the rapidly approaching ITA submission deadline, VelocityEHS offers a number of resources via its website, www.EHS.com.

The “OSHA ITA Cheat Sheet” from VelocityEHS – which can be downloaded at no cost here – offers a complete overview of key requirements and important information to help readers more quickly navigate the ITA submission process. Most importantly, it offers details on future submission requirements and deadlines, which will change in 2018 and then again in 2019.

VelocityEHS is also offering an on-demand recording of its popular “OSHA Injury Tracking Application (ITA): Understanding Reporting Obligations by the December 1, 2017 Deadline” webinar. This recording reviews the basics of recordkeeping as well as the most useful information surrounding the ITA submission process. Access it anytime at no cost here.

Companies looking for a faster and more efficient process for collecting, documenting and uploading worker injury and illness information are encouraged to look into EHS management software. The VelocityEHS Incident Management solution significantly streamlines the electronic reporting process by generating properly formatted injury and illness summary reports for instant electronic submission to the ITA.

Additionally, the simple-to-use VelocityEHS Mobile App allows workers to instantly report incidents, near misses and hazards as they occur – with or without internet connectivity – via a smartphone or tablet device. With a more robust system in place, employers can rest assured knowing information is accurate and being correctly submitted to the ITA.

Employers are encouraged to visit the VelocityEHS blog for ongoing updates on OSHA’s Electronic Reporting Rule. For more information about VelocityEHS and its full suite of award-winning EHS products and services, visit www.EHS.com.

About VelocityEHS
VelocityEHS is the leading global provider of cloud-based environment, health and safety (EHS) software. Its comprehensive software platform and innovative mobile applications, including its award-winning MSDSonline chemical inventory management solutions, aim to make enterprise-level EHS functionality accessible and affordable to businesses of all sizes, helping them solve complex compliance and regulatory challenges in simple ways. Today, more than 13,000 customers worldwide, from virtually every industry, trust VelocityEHS and its solutions to improve EHS performance. Recognized by the industry’s top independent analysts, including leading scores in the Verdantix 2017 Green Quadrant Analysis and 2017 NAEM EHS & Sustainability Software Ratings Report, VelocityEHS helps customers reach their EHS goals faster with quick implementations, affordable solutions and unparalleled customer support. VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois with locations in Canada, the UK and Australia. For more information, visit www.EHS.com. VelocityEHS is an Actua (Nasdaq:ACTA) company.

