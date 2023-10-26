CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VelocityEHS®, the global leader in enterprise EHS & ESG software solutions, announced today that it has been granted two patents by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its groundbreaking use of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The patents demonstrate the company’s leadership in developing EHS & ESG technology to drive operational excellence.

Green Chemistry Patent

With the first patent, the USPTO recognized Velocity’s innovative use of machine learning (ML), in particular natural language processing (NLP), in its Green Chemistry capability to automate the indexing and extraction of chemical ingredient information from safety data sheets (SDSs). Harvesting this data manually is too costly and error-prone for many organizations, meaning they operate without visibility into their full chemical exposure.

AI-driven ingredient indexing is cost efficient, near real-time and more accurate than current human based indexing methods. It empowers organizations of all sizes to take advantage of green chemistry principles such as identifying, prioritizing, and addressing the chemicals most likely to cause harm, and to control the influx of new hazardous chemicals into their facilities.

Velocity now empowers organizations of all sizes and maturity levels to capitalize on green chemical management principles to create workplaces that are safer and more sustainable.

Ergonomics Patent

The second patent recognizes the company’s use of ML, in particular Computer Vision (CV) and NLP, in its Industrial Ergonomics Solution to address musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs), the leading cause of workplace injuries, costing employers billions of dollars a year. By using AI to identify MSD risk root causes and recommend risk control actions, Velocity empowers companies to make expert ergonomics guidance available to every employee and combat MSDs across the entire organization.

“For companies serious about safety, sustainability and resilience, these real-world AI applications of ML and NLP bring immediate value. On the VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform, they have the potential to impact the wellbeing of millions of workers,” said Dr. Julia Penfield, Associate Vice President of Machine Learning. “It’s all part of our ActiveEHS® offering, which embeds the expertise of Velocity’s certified EHS professionals into our software and amplifies it with AI to help non-experts achieve expert level results.”

“Investor interest in ESG is fueling a generational transformation of EHS & sustainability. Velocity’s investment in AI and R&D, the largest in the industry, is similarly revolutionizing the speed and effectiveness by which companies can respond to ESG pressures and responsibilities,” said Matt Airhart, President of VelocityEHS. “Adding these patented innovations to the Accelerate® Platform’s already cutting-edge capabilities is just the start. We have many more game-changers in the R&D pipeline.”

The Accelerate Platform consists of seven best-in-class solutions covering Safety, Industrial Ergonomics, Control of Work, Health, ESG, Environmental Compliance and Operational Risk. For more information about VelocityEHS and its complete award-winning software solutions, visit www.EHS.com.

