VelocityEHS Launches Complimentary Resource Site to Help Employers Combat COVID-19

CHICAGO, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VelocityEHS , the global leader in cloud-based environment, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability solutions, has released its free COVID-19 Resource Site to provide employers with the information necessary to keep their workforce safe and healthy from the global virus pandemic. The extensive repository contains articles, webinars and other helpful guides from VelocityEHS’ team of industrial hygiene, chemical management and ergonomics experts.

The resources on VelocityEHS COVID-19 Resource Site, include:

On-Demand recording of its live Q&A webinar with Captain Joselito Ignacio, Chemical, Biological, Radiological/Nuclear Science Advisor with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Dave Risi, VelocityEHS’ Director of Industrial Hygiene



Free access to VelocityEHS’ MSDSonline COVID-19 eBinder containing the safety data sheets (SDSs) associated with the EPA’s approved list of disinfectants for use against SARS-CoV-2, the cause of the virus



Access to VelocityEHS’ Humantech ergonomics work-from-home toolbox which offers different resources for employees who are working from home for an extended period of time to help them prevent the risks that lead to musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs)



Blog post breaking down OSHA’s published guidance on protecting workers from COVID-19



Free, limited-time access to Humantech Office Ergonomics online training and self-assessment to ensure your home-office workspace is set up for maximum health and comfort



Complimentary Humantech ergonomics webinar and Q&A for tips and discussion on how to stay healthy and comfortable while working from home on March 26, 2020 at 2pm ET



Blog post on managing cleaning products for COVID-19



And more

Visit EHS.com/covid-info to access the site.

“In response to the growing confusion surrounding the virus and rampant misinformation available, we’ve created a central location for EHS professionals to access resources they need to keep their workforces safe and healthy,” said Glenn Trout, CEO of VelocityEHS. “Our experts are working around the clock and in conjunction with other agencies to provide the public with ongoing information necessary to prepare, prevent and protect workers during this challenging time. It’s just our way to lend a helping hand to those at the frontline of rapidly evolving situation.”

VelocityEHS is the largest EHS software solution provider, delivering simple and easy-to-use software built for real people working in difficult jobs. Today, more than 18,000 customers and 10 million users worldwide across nearly all industries trust VelocityEHS to safeguard employees, manage risk and meet their compliance obligations. For more information, visit www.EHS.com .

Visit EHS.com/covid-info to access the complimentary VelocityEHS COVID-19 Resource Site.

About VelocityEHS

Trusted by more than 18,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS helps you reach your EHS goals faster with quick implementations, affordable solutions, and unparalleled customer support. We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based environment, health and safety (EHS) software platform. Our easy-to-use software applications are designed based on industry best-practice principles to help you solve complex business challenges in simple ways. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts, including leading scores in the Verdantix 2019 Green Quadrant Analysis, VelocityEHS is the global leader in cloud EHS software solutions.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; and Perth, Western Australia. For more information, visit www.EHS.com .

Media Contact