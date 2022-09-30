Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / VelocityEHS Offering Free Access to SDSs and Chemical Hazard Information to Emergency Responders and Others Affected by Hurricanes Ian and Fiona and Typhoon Noru

VelocityEHS Offering Free Access to SDSs and Chemical Hazard Information to Emergency Responders and Others Affected by Hurricanes Ian and Fiona and Typhoon Noru

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VelocityEHS®, the global leader in enterprise EHS & ESG software solutions, announced that starting today disaster relief organizations, emergency responders and local businesses affected by Hurricanes Ian and Fiona and Typhoon Noru can access its safety data sheet (SDS) library at no cost.

For a limited time, disaster relief agencies, emergency responders and businesses (customers and non-customers) operating in the affected areas can visit http://www.EHS.com/disaster and access millions of safety data sheets (SDSs) in the VelocityEHS database to locate critical safety information for chemical hazards that may be encountered during rescue and recovery operations. A dedicated toll-free telephone number (1-844-308-7011) has also been set up to help those who need a safety data sheet, but don’t currently have internet access.

“The devastating impact of these weather events affect all of us, and at these times we need to pull together to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all,” said John Damgaard, CEO of VelocityEHS. “By opening our database of millions of SDSs, we hope the first responders operating in the storms’ affected areas, as well as those responsible for recovery operations can protect themselves from exposure to chemical hazards created as a result of damage to buildings and other facilities where hazardous chemicals are used or stored.”

Safety data sheets (SDSs) provide hazardous chemical users with accurate information about the health and environmental risks associated with those substances. Having access to SDSs and understanding what chemical hazards may be encountered is essential to protecting the lives of our first responders and recovery workers during the difficult time ahead.

If you require information about the chemical hazards present in your community, you can reach out to your SERCs — State Emergency Response Commissions.

Let VelocityEHS Help
Initially launched in 2017 in response to Hurricane Harvey, the VelocityEHS Hazardous Chemical SDS Access program has provided immediate, easy access to critical chemical safety information to thousands of businesses and relief organizations affected by major natural disasters. Through the aid of our mobile-optimized, industry-leading database of SDSs, more first responders, businesses, facilities and organizations are able to better protect their communities from any additional hazardous health repercussions.

Visit http://www.EHS.com/disaster to learn more.

About VelocityEHS
Relied on by more than 10 million users worldwide to drive operational excellence and achieve outstanding outcomes, VelocityEHS is the global leader in true SaaS enterprise EHS & ESG technology. The VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform is the definitive gold-standard for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG), delivering best-in-class capabilities for materiality assessments, safety, industrial ergonomics, control of work, health, operational risk, and environmental compliance. The VelocityEHS team includes unparalleled industry expertise, with more certified experts in health, safety, industrial hygiene, ergonomics, sustainability, the environment, AI, and machine learning than any EHS software provider. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts as a Leader in the Verdantix 2022 Carbon Management and 2021 EHS Green Quadrant Analyses—VelocityEHS is committed to industry thought leadership and to accelerating the pace of innovation through its software solutions and vision. Its privacy and security protocols, which include SOC2 Type II attestation, are among the most stringent in the industry.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; Perth, Western Australia; and Cork, Ireland. For more information, visit www.EHS.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact
Brad Harbaugh
312.881.2588
bharbaugh@ehs.com

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.