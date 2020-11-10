VelocityEHS Ranked as a Top Workplace by The Chicago Tribune For Third Consecutive Year

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VelocityEHS, the global leader in cloud-based environment, health, safety (EHS), and sustainability solutions, has been named one of Chicago’s 2020 Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for a third consecutive year. The Tribune’s annual special report highlights the feedback from employee surveys to recognize the most dynamic and supportive companies to work for in the Chicago region.

Headquartered in downtown Chicago, VelocityEHS is the largest and fastest growing EHS software company in the world. Employees benefit from an open office layout at the headquarters location, and —in response to the Covid-19 pandemic—a flexible work-from-home option. Whether working from the office or home, VelocityEHS encourages employees to participate in programs that promote work-life balance and overall well-being. This year, to alleviate anxiety from social issues, VelocityEHS is providing each employee an additional day of paid time off, a “day of reflection” to participate in a social movement, rest, unwind, or to just read a book. In addition, the company hosted a complimentary webinar series about reducing stress using mindfulness techniques.

“VelocityEHS has attracted and retained top talent by continuing to provide enhanced benefits and programs and by closely aligning its goals with the mission of the company—to make the workplace safer, more sustainable, and fun,” says Rachel Kaiser, Vice President, Human Resources.

To maintain its revered culture and community, VelocityEHS hosts virtual social events (happy hours and trivia games) and regularly conducts company town hall meetings, which provide leaders with a forum to share company news and critical information and create an opportunity for employees to ask questions.

“This has been a challenging year for our employees due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, but we’ve worked hard to ensure our workers stay healthy, comfortable, and happy,” said John Damgaard, CEO of VelocityEHS. “Our employees have maintained high morale throughout this ordeal and, thankfully, our business has actually performed quite strongly during this difficult period. We are transparent in our companywide communications regarding the state of the business and have been equally transparent about the changes we’ve made to position us even stronger for the post-Covid environment. Being recognized as a top workplace in Chicago validates that our efforts continue to be positively received by employees.”

The Top Workplaces lists are based solely on the results of employee feedback surveys administered by Energage, LLC, a leading research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement. Several aspects of workplace culture are measured, including alignment, execution, and connection.

“In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees,” said Energage CEO Eric Rubino. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization. The Top Workplaces program can be that positive outcome your company can rally around in the coming months to celebrate leadership and the importance of maintaining an employee-focused culture, even during challenging times.”

The full list of award recipients is now available on the Chicago Tribune website.

To learn more about VelocityEHS and its current career opportunities, visit www.EHS.com/about-us/careers.

About VelocityEHS

Trusted by more than 19,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS helps you reach your EHS goals faster with quick implementations, affordable solutions, and unparalleled customer support. We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based environment, health and safety (EHS) software platform. Our easy-to-use software applications are designed based on industry best-practice principles to help you solve complex business challenges in simple ways. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts, including leading scores in the Verdantix 2019 Green Quadrant Analysis, VelocityEHS is the global leader in cloud EHS software solutions.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; and Perth, Western Australia. For more information, visit www.EHS.com.

About Energage

Energage offers a fully unified SaaS platform, plus support and professional services, to help organizations recruit and retain the right talent. As a B-Corporation founding member, Energage has committed itself to the purpose of making the world a better place to work together. Based on 14 years of culture research, the engine behind 51 Top Workplaces programs across the country, and data gathered from over 20 million employees at 60,000 organizations, Energage has isolated the 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any business, and developed the tools and expertise to help organizations measure, shape and showcase their unique culture to achieve a sustainable competitive advantage. For more information, please visit energage.com. Follow us on Twitter @teamenergage and Facebook and LinkedIn @energage.

