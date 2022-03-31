VelocityEHS Showcasing ESG Expertise and Technology for Sustainability Leaders at NAEM EHS+ESG TECH22 Conference

CHICAGO, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VelocityEHS, the global leader in cloud-based environmental, health, safety (EHS) and environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) software, will showcase its innovative Accelerate Platform and provide industry-leading insights at the NAEM EHS+ESG TECH22 conference in Fort Worth, Texas from April 5 – 7, 2022. The annual compliance, reporting and digital strategy event offers a variety of sessions, keynotes, and demonstrations to help EHS, Sustainability and ESG leaders improve business performance, reduce risk and achieve their technology and software goals. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience the new developments and innovative capabilities VelocityEHS is delivering in the areas of ESG, health, safety, risk, and operational excellence.

Roger Bottum, senior vice president of product at VelocityEHS, will deliver the keynote address, “The Future of EHS & ESG Technologies and Software,” on April 7 from 9:15 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. CT. Together with other industry leaders, Bottum will provide an insider perspective on the emerging technology and digital strategies having the biggest impact on how companies manage, assess and report on their EHS and ESG programs.

“ESG has become the primary vehicle for elevating the value of EHS performance measurements to customers, investors, corporate boards, and the C-Suite,” said Bottum. “Cloud, Predictive and Machine Learning are key technologies to achieving this. To be an ESG leader one must first be an EHS leader, and our expertise as demonstrated by the VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform makes us a critical partner for companies looking to mature their ESG programs.”

Event attendees are encouraged to visit tabletop exhibit #23 for a first-hand look at the VelocityEHS Accelerate Platform, which brings the industry’s gold-standard solutions for industrial hygiene, ergonomics, chemical management, risk management, training, permit to work, environmental, and safety management into one integrated user experience. Backed by the largest global software community of EHS experts and thought leaders, the software drives expert processes so that every team member can produce outstanding results.

“We are taking the lead in developing solutions and resources for executives and EHS leaders who are embracing the ESG tidal shift,” said John Damgaard, CEO of VelocityEHS. “Companies that face their ESG responsibilities and the complex changing regulatory landscape head-on have a chance to thrive in today’s more transparent, equitable, and low carbon economy. At VelocityEHS, we are making it possible for every company to deploy predictive, AI and machine-learning backed solutions that drive better business strategy and outcomes, even in the face of growing uncertainty.”

With over 19,000 customers and more than 10 million users worldwide, more businesses trust VelocityEHS and its suite of ESG and EHS management software solutions to safeguard employees, manage risk and meet their complex compliance obligations than any other industry software provider. For more information about VelocityEHS and its complete award-winning software solutions, visit www.EHS.com.

About VelocityEHS

Trusted by more than 19,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS is the global leader in true SaaS enterprise EHS technology. Through the VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform, the company helps global enterprises drive operational excellence by delivering best-in-class capabilities for health, safety, environmental compliance, training, operational risk and environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG). The VelocityEHS team includes unparalleled industry expertise, with more certified experts in health, safety, industrial hygiene, ergonomics, sustainability, the environment, AI, and machine learning than any EHS software provider. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts as a Leader in the Verdantix 2021 Green Quadrant Analysis—VelocityEHS is committed to industry thought leadership and to accelerating the pace of innovation through its software solutions and vision.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; Perth, Western Australia; and Cork, Ireland. For more information, visit www.EHS.com.

