VelocityEHS Streamlines COSHH Risk Assessments for Hazardous Chemicals

New Update to Company’s MSDSonline Solution Helps Safety Professionals Prevent Worker Chemical Exposure and Follow COSHH Requirements

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VelocityEHS, the global leader in cloud-based environment, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability solutions, announced today an update to its MSDSonline Chemical Management system that enables companies of all sizes to more easily assess the risks to health arising from hazardous substances in the workplace. Customers can then decide what precautions are necessary to prevent or adequately control exposures, as well as complete Control of Substances Hazardous to Health (COSHH) Risk Assessment Forms, directly from information indexed from their safety data sheets (SDSs).

While COSHH Risk Assessment is based on the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) UK regulations, it has increasingly become a best practice process for other countries. A COSHH Risk Assessment is a systematic process that concentrates on the hazards and risks from hazardous substances in the workplace. To comply, the employer must assess the risk to health arising from hazardous substances present in the workplace, and then decide what precautions are needed to prevent or adequately control exposure to those hazards. The new update to the MSDSonline Chemical Management product streamlines this task by making it possible to:

Conduct multiple COSHH risk assessments for a hazardous substance from a central location – directly from customers’ MSDSonline eBinder.

Use data already indexed in customers’ MSDSonline accounts, such as GHS Hazard Statements and Ingredients, in order to quickly and easily complete COSHH risk assessment forms.

Schedule assessment reviews—a key obligation under the COSHH Risk Assessment requirement and a best practice for any business—and set review timing based upon the type of risk, work task being performed, and the customers’ judgement.

“Although we initially made the update to help our UK chemical management customers comply with COSHH requirements, it has become clear to us that the system feature provides value to all customers,” said Jason Weiss, Chief Product Officer at VelocityEHS. “It’s a great thing when we’re able to meet the compliance demands of many, while simultaneously meeting the best-practice needs of even more. And, given that we’re in the SaaS business, customers also benefit from the speed to access of the new feature. It will go live for all our customers at once, helping EHS professionals everywhere to further protect employees from chemical exposure risks.”

COSHH Risk Assessments are available to VelocityEHS customers on the latest version of the MSDSonline HQ RegXR Chemical Management system.

“Complex and ever-changing global regulations have forced many companies to reevaluate how their EHS software helps them stay compliant and reach their goals,” said John Damgaard, CEO of VelocityEHS. “With updates such as this, we’re not only able to streamline risk assessment tasks to reduce the friction our customers face in complying with COSHH requirements, but also deliver a better way for customers operating in all countries to assess the risks to health arising from hazardous substances. By focusing on the key aspects of hazardous chemical safety, VelocityEHS provides the additional support necessary to help customers more easily prevent or adequately control exposure.”

