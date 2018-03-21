VelocityEHS to Highlight Ergonomic Impact on Company Profits at 2018 Applied Ergonomics Conference

CHICAGO, March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VelocityEHS, the global leader in cloud-based environment, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability solutions, will deliver a presentation at the 2018 Applied Ergonomics Conference that demonstrates how small ergonomic issues can “leak” away significant company resources. Musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) – including carpal tunnel syndrome, tendonitis, and other sprains and strains – are common work-related injuries that cost employers billions of dollars annually. Session attendees will learn how to recognize and resolve these small, but significant, ergonomics losses and inefficiencies that are epidemic in the workplace.

Gene Kay, CPE and director of ergonomics at VelocityEHS will lead the session, Ergo Leakage, on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 from 3:30 – 3:55 p.m. During the presentation, Kay will offer attendees insight on recognizing and resolving losses due to poor ergonomics, and provide tips on creating checklists and performing ergonomic audits.

“Not all ergonomic losses are big, easily-recognized events like lost time or medical claims. Instead, a majority of ergonomic issues are made up of smaller losses – identified by employees squirming in their chair, massaging sore muscles, and taking longer breaks – that often go unrecognized,” said Kay. “Our ergonomic software helps companies get in front of these leaks by providing employees with online self-assessments they can conduct at their own workstations, as time allows, to self-correct issues before they become bigger concerns down the line.”

Today, many businesses rely on traditional live coaching programs to address larger ergonomic risks, but these often fail to account for the little issues that drive financial and productivity losses. It is counterintuitive to some; however, ergonomics programs that utilize software – like the VelocityEHS ergonomics solution – can offer risk assessment and training that more effectively manages the individual needs and risks each employee personally faces on a daily basis than is offered through live coaching programs.

Conference attendees are also encouraged to visit the VelocityEHS booth (#73) to learn how its cloud ergonomics software helps minimize the risk of musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) and reduces the costs associated with lost productivity and injury expenses at a fraction of the cost of a traditional live coaching program. The VelocityEHS Ergonomics solution, with its simple, user-friendly interface and bite-sized training modules, makes it easy for employees to handle training on their own and fit it into their busy schedules. Benefits include decreased worker compensation costs, increased productivity and better overall employee job satisfaction.

To learn more about the VelocityEHS Ergonomics solution, visit www.EHS.com.

The annual Applied Ergonomics Conference brings together EHS professionals from around the globe to share best practices in ergonomics, healthcare, safety, human resources and risk management. For more information, visit www.iise.org/AEC.

