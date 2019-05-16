VelocityEHS to Showcase Innovative Industrial Hygiene and Ergonomics Software at AIHce 2019

CHICAGO, May 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VelocityEHS , the global leader in cloud-based environment, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability solutions, will showcase its new industrial hygiene (IH) software at the upcoming American Industrial Hygiene Conference & Expo (AIHce), being held May 20-22, 2019 at the Minneapolis Convention Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. At the conference, hygienists and safety professionals can get a hands-on demonstration of the latest VelocityEHS software products that make it possible for any company to get a handle on its unique risk matrix and run a world-class IH program.

In addition to its IH software, attendees can also get a first-hand look at VelocityEHS’ enhanced Humantech ergonomics software, which now leverages artificial intelligence (A.I.) and sensorless motion-capture technology to more quickly and accurately conduct ergonomics risk assessments. Recent updates to its award-winning MSDSonline chemical management mobile application, which is aimed at simplifying the understanding and control of chemical hazard exposures will also be on display at the show. Attendees interested in these and other VelocityEHS industrial hygiene solutions can stop by booth #1540 for more information and a guided tour of the products.

“If you’re an industrial hygienist, you face an uphill struggle trying to make IH matter to company stakeholders,” said Glenn Trout, president and CEO of VelocityEHS. “Whether you’re new to IH, an old pro or a safety professional being asked to guide critical IH tasks, our easy-to-use software solutions will help you keep your IH program on track. We simplify the collection and management of data, and then deliver the information in clear, visually dynamic ways so you can make better decisions to drive real organizational change. Protecting people, improving productivity and reducing unnecessary risk is at the heart of the VelocityEHS platform.”

AIHce 2019 attendees are also encouraged to attend the two VelocityEHS conference sessions for additional insight into risk assessment, ergonomics, and safety management, including:

Fix Your IH and EHS Management

Monday, May 20, 2018 from 10 – 11 a.m.

Room L100F

How Smart Companies Build World-Class Ergonomics Processes

Wednesday, May 22 from 8:30 – 8:55 a.m.

Learning Pavilion – Expo Hall

For more information about AIHce 2019, visit www.aihce2019.org for more information.

Humantech’s new A.I. technology will also be on display and available for live demonstrations during the IISE Annual Conference from May 18-21, 2019 at the Rosen Shingle Creek Hotel in Orlando, Florida. Show attendees are encouraged to visit booth #208, and attend the presentation, “Communicating the Value of Ergonomics to Business and Engineering Stakeholders” on May 18, 2019 from 8 – 8:20 a.m. For more information, visit www.iise.org/annual .

To learn more about the full suite of award-winning VelocityEHS products and services, visit www.ehs.com . For more information about VelocityEHS’ Humantech ergonomics software solutions, visit www.humantech.com .

About VelocityEHS

Trusted by more than 15,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS helps you reach your EHS goals faster with quick implementations, affordable solutions, and unparalleled customer support. We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based environment, health and safety (EHS) software platform. Our easy-to-use software applications are designed based on industry best-practice principles to help you solve complex business challenges in simple ways. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts, and earning leading scores in the Verdantix 2019 Green Quadrant Analysis and 2017 NAEM EHS & Sustainability Software Ratings Report, VelocityEHS is the global leader in cloud EHS software solutions.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; and Sydney, Australia. For more information, visit www.EHS.com .

About VelocityEHS | Humantech

For 40 years, global companies have relied on VelocityEHS’ Humantech software and services for workplace ergonomics improvements. By combining experienced, board-certified ergonomists with our proprietary assessment tools and comprehensive software, we deliver integrated solutions that impact safety, quality, and productivity. To learn more about how our Humantech solutions can help you do ergonomics right®, visit www.humantech.com .

