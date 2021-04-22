Breaking News
VelocityEHS Virtual Conference to Highlight Ways Technology is Accelerating & Transforming EHS

CHICAGO, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VelocityEHS, the global leader in cloud-based environment, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability software, is hosting its second annual live virtual conference, The Short Conference, on May 12, 2021. The event breaks typical conventions by connecting VelocityEHS subject matter experts, customers and other EHS professionals together directly during intimate and interactive sessions on improving health, safety, ergonomics, and more. This year’s theme, “EHS Technology: The Road Ahead,” focuses on the power of technology to unite, accelerate and transform the way organizational leaders solve problems and achieve their goals.

Matt Airhart, president and chief operating officer of VelocityEHS, kicks off this year’s conference with a keynote address that lays out a vision for the innovation that is possible when technology is created by EHS professionals with deep subject matter expertise and decades of software building experience. Airhart will also show the connection between operational excellence and EHS excellence, and how the company’s software platform is uniquely positioned to deliver on both.

“The events of the last year have proven definitively that EHS programs, and the EHS professionals who run them, are fundamental to operational excellence,” said Airhart. “Attendees will walk away from The Short Conference with practical tips and concrete tools for employing technology and data to control risk, drive sustainability and deliver outstanding outcomes.”

Attendees have the option to register for all or single sessions that tackle the most important topics affecting those in EHS today. Throughout the complimentary virtual event, attendees will be able to ask questions and interact with speakers for a fully immersive experience.

This year’s sessions include:

  • How Technology is Transforming EHS
  • Risk vs. Compliance: A Fast-Paced Panel Discussion
  • Data: Too Much, Too Little, or Just the Right Amount?
  • 7 Ways Technology Can Streamline Your Industrial Hygiene Program
  • W.L. Gore and Associates, Inc. Systems Approach Built to Stand the Test of Time

“We’re proud to once again provide EHS leaders an opportunity to connect and learn,” said John Damgaard, CEO of VelocityEHS. “It is central to our core values to build open and honest relationships, and we are pleased to have an all-star group of EHS experts and leaders to facilitate great discussions around the ideas and concerns that impact attendees the most at this event. I’m confident that this year’s conference will deliver on its promise to help EHS professionals embrace technology to accelerate operational success in their own organizations.”

Registration is now open for this complimentary event. For more information or to reserve a spot at the conference, visit the event website.

To learn more about VelocityEHS and the company’s award-winning software solutions visit www.EHS.com.

About VelocityEHS
Trusted by more than 19,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS helps you reach your EHS goals faster through affordable software solutions that are quick to implement and are backed by unparalleled customer support. We deliver comprehensive cloud-based environment, health and safety (EHS) software. Our easy-to-use software applications are designed based on industry best-practice principles developed and supported by certified professionals with domain expertise in EHS, Industrial Hygiene, Ergonomics, and Risk to help you solve complex business challenges in simple ways. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts—including leading scores in the Verdantix 2021 and 2019 Green Quadrant Analysis—VelocityEHS is the global leader in cloud EHS software solutions. VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; and Perth, Western Australia. For more information, visit www.EHS.com.

Media Contact

Betsy Utley-Marin
312.881.2307
[email protected]

