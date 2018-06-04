Breaking News
Home / Top News / Velox Digital Print Packaging Technology Helps International Cosmetic Brand AHAVA Create a Bold Brand Impression for its 30th Anniversary Campaign

Velox Digital Print Packaging Technology Helps International Cosmetic Brand AHAVA Create a Bold Brand Impression for its 30th Anniversary Campaign

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 8 mins ago

Velox showcasing capabilities and speaking at CosmeticBusiness in Munich, June 6 & 7

MUNICH, Germany, June 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Velox Ltd. today announced that 30th anniversary products from international cosmetic brand AHAVA include the first fully decorated plastic tubes to be produced using its innovative technology. A producer of skincare and body products made with Dead Sea minerals, AHAVA selected LAGEENTUBES to produce the campaign using the Velox IDS 250, the world’s only mass production direct-to-shape (DTS) digital decorator for the rigid packaging industry. The AHAVA product packaging and Velox IDS 250 capabilities will be showcased at CosmeticBusiness, MOC Ordercenter, Munich, Germany, in Hall 4 at Velox Booth #F18, June 6 and 7.

The AHAVA 30th anniversary collection includes six different tube designs, featuring high-quality portrait images, continuous decoration printed 360 degrees around the tube, and solid vivid colors, a departure from the basic background, logo, and text. The campaign concept is female empowerment depicted in paintings by six local and international painters. Each image reflects the way women are perceived in the painter’s eye.

“The AHAVA 30th anniversary campaign is different from anything we have done in the past with regard to packaging, and it was important the aesthetic vision of our company and the artists be well executed,” said Ifat Yoffe, CMO at AHAVA. “After benchmarking other suppliers that offer different DTS digital decoration, we decided to have LAGEENTUBES produce the tubes because the Velox digital decoration technology they offered showed significantly better results, allowing AHAVA to make a unique and bold brand statement in celebration of our anniversary.”

David Deluya, Business Unit Manager at LAGEENTUBES added, “The process we went through to meet the challenging decoration requirements of the AHAVA anniversary set demonstrated the huge benefits of digital decoration when it comes to flexibility and responsiveness. The ability to demonstrate the design iterations on actual tubes ensured a quick and synchronized process between AHAVA and LAGEENTUBES.”

The Velox technology operates at full production-line speed of up to 250 containers per minute at high quality and 15 simultaneous colors and embellishments, including photorealistic images, tactile embossing, no seam, and tube-to-cap printing. That means, for the first time, brand owners like AHAVA can conceive of a design for mass production without limitation.

“Brand owners like AHAVA can now benefit from the best of digital printing direct-to-shape because digital technology in mass scale is now a reality in the market,” said Marian Cofler, Velox CEO. “This changes everything, in terms of the speed, flexibility, workflow, and cost involved in bringing extraordinary, unique, vibrant product packaging, like that produced for AHAVA, to market.”

In addition to exhibiting at CosmeticBusiness, Velox Vice President Marketing & Business Development Ofer Nir will present “Unleashing the Power of Digital Decoration for Mass Production” on Wednesday, June 6 at 10:30 a.m. in conference room K3 at the show. The talk will focus on the powerful world of digital packaging decoration for mass production, and the operational and marketing opportunities this opens for converters and brand owners.

About Velox
Velox Ltd. develops and manufactures industrial-grade direct-to-shape digital decoration solutions for the rigid container industry. Its proprietary DTS-Inkjet technology, based on uniquely formulated inks and dedicated deposition architecture, introduces an entirely new approach to digital printing that is poised to disrupt the packaging decoration market. Velox’s industrial-grade digital decorator delivers, at full production speed, superior decoration quality and capabilities that outstrip the benefits of analog printing solutions, while allowing a more efficient and flexible production process and a low total cost of ownership (TCO). Velox is powered by an expert team with uniquely extensive and wide-ranging experience in digital printing, led by veteran executives with proven success in driving company growth. For more information, visit www.velox-digital.com or visit @Velox_DigiPrint on Twitter.

CONTACT:
Joanne Stanway/Michelle Allard McMahon
Rainier Communications
+1 978-273-1473 / +1 781-718-3248
[email protected]

Merav Sheffer
Velox Ltd.
+972-3-5138051
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c990e9f0-561d-4018-8338-22cf267c338d

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.