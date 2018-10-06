Breaking News
Home / Top News / Velvet Offer for Iron Bridge Resources Expires

Velvet Offer for Iron Bridge Resources Expires

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 3 hours ago

  • 87.73% of Iron Bridge common shares tendered
  • Velvet Offer for Iron Bridge Resources expires
  • Velvet sets shareholder meeting to approve final acquisition transaction

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Velvet Energy Ltd. (“Velvet”) and Iron Bridge Resources Inc. (TSX: IBR) (“Iron Bridge”) today announced that Velvet’s amended $0.845 per share all cash offer has expired, and that a total of approximately 87.73% of Iron Bridge common shares equating to approximately 143,810,584 common shares have been tendered to the offer.

Since Velvet’s initial take up of shares on September 24, 2018, approximately 10.29% of additional Iron Bridge common shares equating to approximately 16,872,875 common shares have been tendered to the offer. Velvet has taken-up and will pay for these shares in accordance with the terms of the offer.

Following this additional take-up of shares, Velvet expects to complete a subsequent acquisition transaction to acquire the remaining Iron Bridge common shares. Iron Bridge previously filed on SEDAR under Iron Bridge’s profile at www.sedar.com a Notice of Special Meeting of Iron Bridge shareholders to be held in Calgary on November 6, 2018, for the purposes of approving the acquisition and amalgamation of Iron Bridge by Velvet.

About Velvet

Velvet Energy Ltd. is a privately-held, full-cycle exploration and production company. Focused in the liquids-rich gas and light oil window of the Deep Basin of Alberta, the Company executes an organic growth business plan, including early land capture, technical evaluation, exploration and development of internally generated prospects. Headquartered in Calgary, Velvet has current production of approximately 30,000 boe per day, prior to the acquisition of Iron Bridge, and a focused land position consisting of over one million net undeveloped acres spanning from its core liquids-rich Ellerslie development in the greater Edson area to early phase Montney light oil development and delineation at Gold Creek.

Important Notice

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information can be generally identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “expected”, “intend”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “plan”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions. Specifically, forward-looking information in this news release includes statements respecting the subsequent acquisition transaction, including the timing of any such transaction and the completion thereof, if at all. Forward-looking statements in this news release describe the expectations of Velvet as of the date hereof. These statements are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons. Although Velvet believes the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, and they should not be unduly relied upon.

For further information:

Ken Woolner
President and Chief Executive Officer
(403) 781-9134

Chris Theal
Chief Financial Officer
(403) 781-9162

Peter Henry
Vice President, Finance
(403) 781-9133

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.