Venezuela aid convoy moves to Colombia border, troops fire tear gas

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido gave a personal send off to an aid caravan from the Colombian city of Cucuta toward the border between the two countries on Saturday, pledging to bring food and medicine to a hungry population despite President Nicolas Maduro’s resistance.
