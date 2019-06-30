Venezuela confirms death of detained officer who opposition says was tortured

CARACAS – Venezuelan authorities late on Saturday confirmed the death of a military officer who opposition leaders and family members said was tortured in custody after his detention over alleged involvement in a coup plot against President Nicolas Maduro.
