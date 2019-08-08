Venezuela government to skip Barbados talks to protest U.S. sanctions

Venezuela’s government will skip a round of Norway-brokered talks on Thursday and Friday to protest a new set of U.S. sanctions meant to force President Nicolas Maduro from power, the Venezuelan information ministry said on Wednesday.
