Venezuela humanitarian aid met with teargas and gunfire on borders

Venezuelan troops loyal to President Nicolas Maduro fired tear gas and rubber pellets at opposition supporters seeking to bring foreign aid over the Colombian border on Saturday, as the country’s socialist government defied international pressure to step down.
