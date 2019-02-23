Venezuela military uses tear gas as aid trucks unloaded at Colombian border

The Venezuelan military used tear gas against volunteers unloading aid on the Francisco de Paula bridge along the Colombia-Venezuela border, a security video sent by a Colombian government source showed on Saturday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Director Stanley Donen, famed for landmark film ‘Singin’ in the Rain,’ dies at 94 - February 23, 2019
- U.S. prosecutors say no mitigating factors warranted in Manafort’s sentence - February 23, 2019
- Nigeria’s president and main rival confident as polls close - February 23, 2019