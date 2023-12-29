Nicolás Maduro orders ‘defensive’ manoeuvres as British Navy deploys vessel in territorial disputeVenezuela’s president Nicolás Maduro has ordered more than 5,600 military personnel to participate in “defensive” exercises, after the UK deployed a warship to waters off the coast of Guyana in a show of support for the former British colony.Maduro said he was launching an action “of a defensive nature in response to the provocation and threat of the UK against peace and the sovereignty of our country”. Continue reading…
Read Full Story
Latest posts by The Guardian (see all)
- At least 160 dead and 300 wounded after attacks by armed gangs in Nigeria - December 29, 2023
- Controversial Brazil law curbing Indigenous rights comes into force - December 29, 2023
- Venezuela mounts military exercises as UK sends warship to support Guyana - December 29, 2023