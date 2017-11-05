CARACAS/SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Prominent Venezuelan opposition lawmaker Freddy Guevara has sought refuge in the Chilean ambassador’s residence in Caracas after authorities sought to remove his congressional immunity so that he could be tried for instigating violence.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Venezuela opposition leader Guevara seeks refuge in Chile ambassador’s residence - November 5, 2017
- PM May’s deputy denies report pornography was found on office computer - November 5, 2017
- Kentucky man arrested in assault on Senator Rand Paul released on bail - November 5, 2017