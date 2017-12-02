Venezuela political talks end without deal, new meeting planned Dec. 15

CARACAS (Reuters) – Members of Venezuela’s government and opposition coalition failed to reach a deal in a new round of talks in the Dominican Republic on Saturday aimed at resolving the OPEC nation’s protracted political crisis, but planned to meet in two weeks to try again.
