Venezuela’s government on Sunday used troops to block lawmakers from re-electing opposition leader Juan Guaido as congress chief, allowing the ruling Socialist Party to hand the post to a lawmaker recently expelled from the opposition.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Iraq wants foreign troops out after air strike; U.S. urges leaders to reconsider - January 5, 2020
- Three rockets fall in Baghdad, including two in Green Zone: military - January 5, 2020
- Venezuela Socialists snatch congress from Guaido, opposition denounces coup - January 5, 2020