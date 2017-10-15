CARACAS (Reuters) – President Nicolas Maduro’s government won a majority of governorships in Sunday’s regional election, according to official results, drawing fraud suspicions from the opposition whom polls had shown was poised for a big win.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Venezuela socialists win regional vote, opposition sees fraud - October 15, 2017
- Venezuela socialists win most governorships in vote: electoral body - October 15, 2017
- Venezuela opposition says ‘suspicious’ vote results coming - October 15, 2017