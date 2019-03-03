Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido left on Sunday from the Ecuadorian coastal town of Salinas after announcing his intention to return home to lead new protests against President Nicolas Maduro, though his route back remains unknown.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Venezuela’s Guaido begins journey home from Ecuador - March 3, 2019
- U.S. House panel launches probe into possible obstruction by Trump - March 3, 2019
- U.S. House panel ramps up probe into possible obstruction by Trump - March 3, 2019