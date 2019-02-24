Venezuela’s Guaido proposes all options be kept open to oust Maduro after aid blocked

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Saturday that President Nicolas Maduro’s use of troops to violently block the entry of humanitarian aid meant he would propose to the international community that all options remain open to oust Maduro.
