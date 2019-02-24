Troops loyal to President Nicolas Maduro violently drove back foreign aid convoys from Venezuela’s border on Saturday, killing two protesters and prompting opposition leader Juan Guaido to propose that Washington consider “all options” to oust him.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Venezuela’s Guaido says ‘all options open’ after Maduro blocks aid - February 23, 2019
- Venezuela’s Guaido proposes all options be kept open to oust Maduro after aid blocked - February 23, 2019
- Ahead of Trump-Kim summit, South Korean firms in Vietnam dream of return to North Korea - February 23, 2019