PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via IBN — The path to innovation and retail revolution continues as Autonomous Solutions, Inc. and its trailblazing division, VenHub, unveil the commencement of their second round of funding. To continue redefining Smart Store solutions worldwide, the company has strategically chosen Jumpstart Micro, dba Issuance Express (Issuance), as its Regulation CF equity crowdfunding platform portal for the second round of funding.

Reflecting on the overwhelming success and positive reception of the first funding round, VenHub celebrates its continued progress in the retail landscape. The confidence businesses and investors demonstrate in VenHub’s vision in reimagining the shopping experience through Smart Store Technologies and automations has been a critical factor in driving its upward trajectory, and the anticipation for what lies ahead is palpable.

To further streamline the shareholder experience, the company has enlisted the services of VStock as its transfer agent. VStock’s excellent platform and services will ensure that both existing and new Autonomous Solutions, Inc. shareholders have seamless access to the platform, allowing them to easily view, manage and download their shareholdings.

Shahan Ohanessian, the dynamic CEO of VenHub, commented, “Today marks a significant chapter in our journey to elevate VenHub as a global brand. We understand the enormous demand, recognize the urgent need for the VenHub solution worldwide, and acknowledge our pivotal role in the autonomous retail arena. We bear a profound responsibility, and every step we take is driven with an unwavering focus and determination.”

With the goalpost in sight, the company plans to roll out the VenHub Smart Stores in the fourth quarter of 2024. The passionate team behind VenHub is pleased about the rapid progress and is gearing up to soon share some thrilling updates that will reflect significant operational triumphs and remarkable business accomplishments.

In a gesture of gratitude and celebratory spirit, the company offers all investors 30% bonus shares until Sept. 27, 2023.

For investors, businesses and the retail industry, the journey with VenHub and Autonomous Solutions, Inc. is set to be exciting and groundbreaking. The future of retail is being rewritten, and VenHub is at the helm of this transformation.

About Issuance Express

Issuance Express (Jumpstart Micro, Inc. dba Issuance Express) is a funding portal registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and a member of FINRA. Under the regulation, Issuance Express acts as an intermediary platform for issuers (companies selling securities in compliance with the rules) and investors (individuals purchasing services offered by issuers). Issuance Express does not provide investment advice or make any investment recommendations to any persons. Issuers and investors should carefully read the disclosures and investor educational materials found on Issuance Express. Investors should always weigh the risk of making investments, which includes the potential loss of the investment and the illiquid nature of non-public shares.

About VenHub

VenHub is a cutting-edge retail solution that reimagines the shopping experience through smart automation. Blending the convenience of digital technology with the human-centric touch of traditional stores, VenHub offers 24/7 autonomous operations. Its innovative design ensures a seamless, efficient and personalized customer journey while also providing business owners with valuable data-driven insights. As the future of retail, VenHub is setting a new benchmark for modern-day commerce.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as VenHub, Autonomous Solutions, Inc. or its management “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “foresees,” “forecasts,” “estimates,” or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the division’s business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions, or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements: VenHub, a division of Autonomous Solutions, Inc.

