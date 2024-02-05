VenHub’s revolutionary system is mobile and adaptable, providing an efficient and secure storefront to meet changing market demands

PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via IBN — VenHub, the innovative division of Autonomous Solutions, Inc., has taken a leap into the future of retail with its latest patent. The patent, for an “Innovative Expandable Retail Unit with Hydraulic Expansion and Locking System,” heralds a new chapter in the story of retail. VenHub’s system is designed to transform the landscape of retail operations, providing a versatile, mobile and structurally sound solution for both temporary and permanent use.

In an age where adaptability in retail is crucial, VenHub’s expandable unit is a game-changer. The patent-pending design offers:

Revolutionary System – Flexible, efficient and secure storefront for ease of transport and setup wherever the market demands.

Mobile and Adaptable Design – Streamlines the transition from transportation mode to a fully operational retail store.

Rapid Deployment / Maximized Retail Space – Hydraulic cylinders extend inner walls and establish larger, more permanent structures.

Structural Locking Mechanism – Guarantees security and unparalleled stability during both transport and operation.

Extensive Applications – Potential uses range from permanent stores, pop-up shops and event and concert venues to emergency response retail outposts, military posts, schools and universities, and seasonal marketplaces.

“The introduction of this expandable retail unit underscores our commitment to not just keeping pace with retail’s evolution, but driving it,” exclaimed Shahan Ohanessian, CEO of VenHub. “This milestone is a tangible demonstration of our relentless drive to innovate and refine the processes within retail technology. As we expand our reach across various retail sectors, this patent is a key piece in our strategy to develop Smart Stores that redefine the spatial and operational aspects of retail.”

About VenHub:

A division of Autonomous Solutions, Inc., VenHub stands at the forefront of retail innovation. Its Smart Stores, which operate autonomously around the clock, represent a fusion of cutting-edge technology and the familiarity of traditional retail. This revolutionary concept promises an efficient, accessible and personalized shopping experience, meeting the evolving needs of today’s consumers.

Learn More:

To explore VenHub’s pioneering retail solutions, visit:

Company Website: www.VenHub.com

Investment Opportunities: invest.VenHub.com

