PASADENA, Calif., April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via IBN — VenHub, a pioneering division of Autonomous Solutions, Inc., today announces the landmark achievement of receiving over 800 pre-orders for its Smart Stores, heralding a transformative era in the retail sector. This milestone is not just a marker of success, but a vivid demonstration of the seismic shift VenHub is catalyzing across diverse retail sectors—from convenience stores to cosmetics, electronics, airports, colleges, sports venues, pharmacies, and more.

A New Chapter in Retail

The remarkable demand for VenHub’s cutting-edge retail solutions signifies a revolution in the way businesses and consumers will interact across various retail environments. Each pre-order symbolizes a commitment to embracing advanced technologies that elevate customer interactions and redefine the traditional retail space.

Shahan Ohanessian, CEO of VenHub, expressed his enthusiasm for this significant achievement: “Surpassing 800 pre-orders is not just a milestone; it’s a strong endorsement of our vision and a testament to the trust the market places in our ability to innovate and deliver. This is a resounding confirmation that the retail world is ready and eager for a revolution. At VenHub, we’re not just responding to market demands—we’re ahead, defining the future of retail with smart, scalable solutions that cater to a broad spectrum of industries. Today marks a significant leap towards a future where every consumer enjoys a safer, smarter, and faster shopping experience, and every retailer possesses the tools to thrive amidst today’s challenges.”

Revolutionizing Multiple Retail Verticals

VenHub’s Smart Stores are poised to radically transform a wide array of sectors, infusing unprecedented efficiency and innovation into spaces that have long depended on traditional retail models. VenHub’s technology seamlessly integrates into any retail setting, delivering scalable solutions that promise to significantly enhance the consumer shopping experience, ensuring it is not only more efficient but also more enjoyable.

About VenHub

VenHub, a division of Autonomous Solutions, Inc., is at the forefront of retail innovation. By blending advanced technology with the personal touch of traditional retail, VenHub’s Smart Stores operate continuously, providing a personalized and efficient shopping journey that meets the dynamic needs of today’s consumers.

