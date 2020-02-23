Venice Carnival to be halted due to coronavirus outbreak

The last two days of the Venice Carnival, which draws tourists from around the world, have been canceled because of an outbreak of coronavirus, the head of the Veneto region Luca Zaia said on Sunday.
