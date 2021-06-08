Ventana Research Names Qlik as an Exemplary Vendor and Overall Value Index Leader in its 2021 Analytics and Data Value Index

Index Ranks Qlik #1 in Mobile Analytics, #2 in Embedded Analytics, And Top Three in Customer Experience, Manageability, Usability and TCO/ROI

PHILADELPHIA, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Qlik® today announced Ventana Research has named the company as an Exemplary Vendor and the overall Value Index leader in its 2021 Analytics and Data Value Index. Designed by Ventana Research to imitate enterprise RFI/RFP processes – including all key criteria that buyers use to select vendor offerings – the report highlights the impactful combination of overall customer experience and TCO/ROI that buyers can expect when deploying Qlik’s modern analytics platform.

“Enterprises need a modern analytics platform that can guide and expedite their journey to becoming a fully data-driven organization through Active Intelligence,” said Josh Good, VP Product Marketing, Data Analytics at Qlik. “Analytics needs to be easy to use, provide a great user experience and deliver measurable value for the investment – all areas where Qlik shines in the Ventana Research Analytics and Data Value Index. The index is further validation that Qlik should be on the top of every buyer’s list when evaluating their data and analytics needs and the first tool users reach for to drive value from data.”

The Ventana Research Analytics and Data Value Index captures a full year of market and product research, assessing how well vendor offerings address analytics and data software buyer’s needs. In addition to receiving Exemplary Vendor status and being ranked the overall Value Index leader, Qlik also ranked in the top three out of 18 vendors in key buyer criteria, including customer experience, manageability, usability and TCO/ROI.

“Qlik’s top rankings in many categories of this year’s Ventana Research Analytics and Data Value Index reflect the significant strides the company has made in extending the value of its core associative analytics experience,” said Dave Menninger, SVP and Research Director at Ventana Research. “With key features like alerting, augmented analytics and mobile capabilities that organizations are searching for, Qlik is positioning itself well to meet the demands of today’s analytics buyers.”

Alongside the top rankings in the overall market index, Qlik also ranks high in Ventana Research’s associated reports as their #1 vendor for Mobile Analytics and #2 vendor for Embedded Analytics. These are key focus areas for buyers who are on the journey to Active Intelligence, evolving from passive data consumption to informed action, with continuous intelligence from real-time, up-to-date information being leveraged across the entire organization.

For more details on why Qlik was the overall Value Index leader out of 18 in Ventana Research’s well-respected research, see the full index here.

