VentiSwap, Cross-Chain Decentralized Exchange (DEX), Announces Its Upcoming Phase Two Cross-Chain NFT Marketplace

Users will be able to buy, sell, swap and mint non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on all blockchains supported by the VentiNFT Marketplace.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VentiSwap, a non-custodial cross-chain decentralized cryptocurrency exchange, announces the upcoming launch of its phase two cross-chain NFT marketplace, VentiNFT, soon to launch in Q1 2022. VentiNFT will be the first-ever cross-chain marketplace offering users the ability to buy, sell, swap and mint NFTs on all blockchain supported by the VentiNFT Marketplace.

“Cross-chain interoperability is in demand and a huge factor that is critical to the success of many DeFi projects,” said Michael Carlin, Co-Founder of VentiSwap. “We’re optimistic that we’ve taken the appropriate steps to grow our project and create a platform that is safe and secure and easy to use for users to buy, sell, mint and swap NFTs across different blockchains.”

With VentiSwap, users can swap between Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin (BTC), Binance Coin (BNB), Cardano (ADA), TRON (TRX), Solana (SOL), VentiSwap (VST) and Tether (USDT) with other blockchains to be added in the near future, using one platform and one manually initiated transaction.

In October, the company launched a global marketing campaign to spread awareness and improve VentiSwap’s brand positioning, featuring ads in airports, transit centers and billboards throughout the U.S. and around the world in countries including the U.K., France, Brazil and Mexico.

One of the biggest challenges that newer blockchain projects and applications have today is user adoption; receiving positive findings through an official security audit improves user confidence and enhances the security of decentralized applications. An upcoming audit for VentiSwap will be conducted by Quantstamp, a leading YCombinator-backed blockchain security company that has conducted audit reports for other blockchains including MakerDAO, Prysm and Idle Finance.

The VentiSwap team has additional phases planned with future updates including an upcoming VentiWallet, VentiPresale Platform and VentiVault (cold storage device). Currently there is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) for its official governance token, VST, with 20,000,000 VST available at a price of $0.18 per token. VST is an ERC-20 token with a total supply of 100,000,000. The ICO ends December 4, 2021.

About VentiSwap LLC

VentiSwap LLC is an innovative cross-blockchain Decentralized Finance Exchange (DEX) that facilitates the trade, purchase and swapping of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, BNB, Tron, Solana with future blockchains to be added in the near future. Its specialized technology and insights provide users with real-time graphs and charts, with a secured wallet connection and many other innovative features.

VentiSwap LLC
www.ventiswap.com
info@ventiswap.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

