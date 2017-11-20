Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd. is Unaware of Any Material Change 

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — At the request of IIROC, Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd. (“Ventripoint” or the “Company”) (TSXV:VPT) wishes to confirm that the Company’s management is unaware of any material change in the Company’s operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

About Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd.

Ventripoint has created tools to monitor patients with heart disease, a leading cause of death in developed countries. VMS is the first cost-effective and accurate tool for measuring heart function. The Company has developed a suite of applications for all major heart diseases and imaging modalities including congenital heart disease, left or right heart failure and normal hearts.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Dr. George Adams, President & CEO

telephone: (519) 803-6937

email: [email protected]

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.