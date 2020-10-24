Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Venture Capitalist and Entrepreneur Ari Stiegler Announces New Investments in Space Technology

Venture Capitalist and Entrepreneur Ari Stiegler Announces New Investments in Space Technology

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

Eyeing long term growth within the sector, the Flux Capital Managing Partner is investing the opportunities that will reimagine space travel and services.

Los Angeles, Oct. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ari Stiegler, venture capitalist and Managing Partner at Flux Capital, announced this week that he is investing heavily in space technology, a largely underleveraged sector that could come to define the next century of transportation and communication services. Noted for his investments in fintech, real estate and educational services, Stiegler has long sought to harness the latest technology to revolutionize established markets, catalyze new products and firms and improve lives.

“Space is no longer science fiction—it’s a viable market ripe for investment,” said Stiegler. “Space is the largest total addressable market (TAM), and we expect to see significant growth within this segment in the coming years. At Flux Capital, we want to get in on the ground floor of this promising industry.”

Stiegler’s investments target two innovative companies in particular—Space X, a space transportation services firm founded by Elon Musk, and Momentus Space, which develops the infrastructure opportunities needed to make space more accessible and cost effective.

“At Flux Capital, we always seek to invest in the firms and ventures that have achieved a first-mover advantage,” Stiegler said. “When it comes to space technology and services, Space X and Momentus meet this criterion. We look forward to supporting their critical work to make space a resource for all.”

About Ari Stiegler: Ari Stiegler is the Managing Partner of Flux Capital and a three-time startup co-founder, including TutorMe, LVL, and PhoneTag. To date, he has directed over $160m in transactions primarily while managing US investments for a private family office. Ari was the founding CEO of TutorMe, a leading online tutoring platform acquired by Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) in 2019. He graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in Business Administration.

CONTACT: Flux Capital
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.