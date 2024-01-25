FIRST ON FOX: Blake Masters, a venture capitalist and conservative firebrand, has raised an eye-popping amount in his bid to capture an open Arizona congressional seat in this year’s elections.
According to his campaign, Masters raised over $1.3 million in just the first two months after announcing his candidacy for Arizona’s 8th Congressional District, and has more than $1 million cash-on-hand. That’s more than any of his Republican primary opponents
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Haley campaign lashes out at RNC, Ronna McDaniel over resolution to declare Trump presumptive GOP nominee - January 25, 2024
- Nikki Haley backs Abbott in border fight with Biden admin: ‘Absolutely ridiculous’ - January 25, 2024
- Trump defends himself on the stand, blasts E. Jean Carroll trial: ‘This is not America’ - January 25, 2024