Venture X Dallas by Galleria Invites DFW Startups This Saturday, Nov 16, 2019

Venture X Event Nov 16 2019 Dallas based business owners at their ENTREPAIDNEUR launch party event

Dallas, Texas, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Venture X Dallas by Galleria Invites DFW Startups & Entrepreneurs to Win 3 Months of Free Office Space in their Dallas coworking space this Saturday, November 16, from 12-5 PM.

Dallas, TX -Venture X a fastest growing coworking space in Dallas is calling all entrepreneurs, business owners, startups to come and collaborate many Dallas based business owners at their ENTREPAIDNEUR launch party event which will be held at:

Venture X Dallas by the Galleria

5301 Alpha Road

#80

Dallas, TX 75240

The theme and panel topic for this event is: How To Start A Business, Grow A Business And Make It Profitable.

The panel of this event is led by:

Venture X Dallas by Galleria CEO Nadim Ahmed, along with other local business owners and Dallas influencers.

Stephany Acosta of Elevate Fitness

Elizabeth Rowe, Founder of London Baker & Star of Wood Networks “CAKE WARS”

Nubia Stephens, PR/Lifestyle Expert

Tristan Thompson – Founder of Tutoring Club Allen and Star of Hit Reality Show Series Entrepaidneur & Venture X Dallas Galleria have partnered to provide one lucky entrepreneur attendee with 3 months of complimentary desk space to grow & cultivate their business!

About Venture X Venture X Dallas by the Galleria is the fastest growing coworking space led by Nadim Ahmed. According to CBRE’s data, Venture X has expanded 435% in the past year. More Event Details here.

