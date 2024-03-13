New Venus AI Event Series Focused on Enhancing Customer Education and Training

TORONTO, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Venus Concept Inc. (“Venus Concept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, announces the launch of “NEXThetics”, its new series of customer education and training events. NEXThetics is the newest advancement under the Company’s recent “Venus Aesthetic Intelligence” (or “Venus AI”) rebrand. NEXThetics events also provide professionals from all sectors of the aesthetics industry a networking opportunity to come together and exchange ideas, share success stories, and forge valuable connections.

“As we continue to evolve under the Venus AI banner, we are enhancing our focus on physician education and practice enhancement programs by empowering professionals in the aesthetics field with the knowledge, tools, and support they need for them to thrive. Aesthetic intelligence is not just about our emerging technologies such as robotics or artificial intelligence but about how we shift our focus from device performance to total practice performance,” said Ross Portaro, Executive Vice President, and General Manager, Global Sales and Marketing. “This transition requires focusing on how we educate and train attendees on all aspects of running a successful practice, leveraging our technologies and services to grow their businesses.”

During NEXThetics events, attendees can experience live demonstrations led by top physicians, showcasing the effectiveness and versatility of Venus devices and services. Over the last four months, the Company hosted several pilot events in Dallas, Miami, Toronto, and Atlanta, which have been well received by customers and industry professionals. In these events, leading industry luminaries including Dr. Scott Gerrish, Dr. Gilly Munavalli and others shared their hands-on experience with the audience, presented success stories, and discussed other elements that are essential in building a successful practice, such as marketing programs, customer service, and post treatment care.

“In 2024, we are looking to continue building on the success of our pilot NEXThetics events and drive innovation and education within aesthetics and hair restoration. Our NEXThetics program is another platform we offer to our customers that will elevate their practice and help them stay ahead of the curve,” explained Hemanth Varghese, President & Chief Operating Officer of Venus Concept.

The next upcoming NEXThetic events will be held in early-June in Cleveland, Ohio and New York City, New York.

