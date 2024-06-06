TORONTO, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Venus Concept Inc. (“Venus Concept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, announced that on June 4, 2024, it was notified by the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that the Company had regained compliance with the stockholders’ equity requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) (“Minimum Equity Requirement”). Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5815(d)(4)(B), the Company will be subject to a mandatory panel monitor through June 4, 2025.

The Nasdaq Staff originally issued the Company a deficiency notice on May 31, 2023, citing that stockholders’ equity as reported in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2023, was below the minimum $2,500,000 required for continued listing. On May 28, 2024, the Company completed a $35 million debt-to-equity transaction. As confirmed by the Nasdaq’s notice dated June 4, 2024, this transaction served to bring the Company into compliance with the Minimum Equity Requirement.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept is an innovative global medical aesthetic technology leader with a broad product portfolio of minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and reach in over 60 countries and 12 direct markets. Venus Concept’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, Venus Legacy, Venus Velocity, Venus Fiore, Venus Viva, Venus Glow, Venus Bliss, Venus BlissMAX, Venus Epileve, Venus Viva MD and AI.ME. Venus Concept’s hair restoration systems include NeoGraft® and the ARTAS iX® Robotic Hair Restoration system. Venus Concept has been backed by leading healthcare industry growth equity investors including EW Healthcare Partners (formerly Essex Woodlands), HealthQuest Capital, Longitude Capital Management, Aperture Venture Partners, and Masters Special Situations.

