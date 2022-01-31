Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Venzee Technologies to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 3rd

Venzee Technologies to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 3rd

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Venzee Technologies Inc. (TSX-V:VENZ, OTCQB:VENZF) (“Venzee” or the “Company”), the artificial intelligence (AI) platform for product data, today announced that Venzee CEO John Sexton Abrams will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 3rd, 2022.

DATE: February 3rd, 2022
TIME: 1:00pm ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3Fpq8Mn

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

  • Venzee Lights Up Additional Retail Connectors for an Existing Consumer Goods Customer
  • Venzee Technologies Increases Retail Channel Availability for Global Brands and Manufacturers
  • Venzee Exceeds Full Year Sales and Revenue Targets

About Venzee Technologies, Inc.

Venzee (TSXV: VENZ) (OTCQB: VENZF) is the leading artificial intelligence platform for product data used by global brands to speed time to market and create competitive supply chain advantages. Venzee’s intelligent platform automates inefficient last-mile retail processes with a frictionless, machine-driven solution for sending and receiving product data.

Venzee believes intelligent supply chain functionality is inevitable and will significantly benefit growers, makers, brands, sellers, regulators, and consumers. Venzee is building the foundation for a future where seamless, accurate, automated data flow simplifies processes, removes friction, and creates value for all those that rely on the myriad of data and information surrounding any product, anywhere.

Venzee unlocks shareholder value by carrying out its mission to create intelligent technology that removes friction from the global supply chain. Its Mesh Connector™ product disrupts and displaces inefficient manual processes in favor of integrated, machine-driven solutions.

To learn more about the Venzee platform, visit venzee.com

Twitter: @usevenzee
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/venzee-inc/
Podcast: https://www.rethinkingsupplychain.com/

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access.  Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACT: CONTACTS:
Venzee Technologies, Inc.
Annie Dysart
Investor Relations Manager
888-359-8110
ir@venzee.com

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.