Vera Bradley Annual Outlet Sale Tickets Available January 22, 2018

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 5 hours ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Jan. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vera Bradley Annual Sale tickets will be available January 22. The sale opens Wednesday, April 11 and closes Sunday, April 15. Tickets for the first three days of the sale are $5 each and will be available at http://www.ticketmaster.com, authorized Ticketmaster locations and the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office.

2018 Vera Bradley Annual Sale
Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Fort Wayne, Ind.

Wednesday, April 11 through Friday, April 13  – Tickets Required
Session 1: 7:30am – 10am
Session 2: 11am – 1:30pm
Session 3: 2:30pm – 5pm
Session 4: 6pm – 8:30pm

Saturday, April 14 and Sunday, April 15 – No tickets required – Open to the public
Saturday: 8am – 8pm
Sunday: 10am – 5pm

Vera Bradley requires tickets for the first three days of the sale. Thirty five hundred tickets will be available for each session. While tickets are not required during the weekend portion of the sale, attendees who wish to make a purchase will need to complete the free registration process.

Registration will begin January 22 at http://www.verabradley.com/outletsale. Registration will also be available at the Memorial Coliseum during the sale.

Vera Bradley handbags, travel items, accessories, stationery and eyewear will be available at the Vera Bradley Annual Sale.

Vera Bradley is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories and unique gifts.  Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand’s innovative designs, iconic patterns and brilliant colors continue to inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace.  The Company’s commitment to bringing more beauty into women’s lives includes its dedication to breast cancer research through the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer.  For more information about Vera Bradley (Nasdaq:VRA), visit www.verabradley.com.

