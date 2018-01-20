Vera Bradley Annual Outlet Sale Tickets Available January 22, 2018

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Jan. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vera Bradley Annual Sale tickets will be available January 22. The sale opens Wednesday, April 11 and closes Sunday, April 15. Tickets for the first three days of the sale are $5 each and will be available at http://www.ticketmaster.com, authorized Ticketmaster locations and the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office.

2018 Vera Bradley Annual Sale

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Fort Wayne, Ind.

Wednesday, April 11 through Friday, April 13 – Tickets Required

Session 1: 7:30am – 10am

Session 2: 11am – 1:30pm

Session 3: 2:30pm – 5pm

Session 4: 6pm – 8:30pm

Saturday, April 14 and Sunday, April 15 – No tickets required – Open to the public

Saturday: 8am – 8pm

Sunday: 10am – 5pm

Vera Bradley requires tickets for the first three days of the sale. Thirty five hundred tickets will be available for each session. While tickets are not required during the weekend portion of the sale, attendees who wish to make a purchase will need to complete the free registration process.

Registration will begin January 22 at http://www.verabradley.com/outletsale. Registration will also be available at the Memorial Coliseum during the sale.

Vera Bradley handbags, travel items, accessories, stationery and eyewear will be available at the Vera Bradley Annual Sale.

