Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Donates $2.1 Million for Breast Cancer Research

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer (the “Foundation”) recently announced current year donations of $2.1 million, bringing the total raised to date in support of breast cancer research to over $34.6 million.

Funds raised solely support the groundbreaking research being conducted at the Vera Bradley Foundation Center for Breast Cancer Research at Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis, Indiana, which is part of the Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Cancer Center (the “IU Cancer Center”). In August 2019, the IU Cancer Center was designated a Comprehensive Cancer Center, the highest level of recognition awarded by the National Cancer Institute for research excellence.

“We have always been proud to direct our fundraising dollars to the breast cancer research being conducted in our home state of Indiana, which supports and positively impacts research taking place around the globe. The IU Cancer Center’s recent designation as a Comprehensive Cancer Center – the only one in the state – is further testament to the caliber of research, education and treatment our funds support. We remain invested in the hope and belief that we will see an end to breast cancer in our lifetime,” said Lynda Houk, Executive Director of the Foundation.

The Foundation raises funds through its annual signature events, including the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Classic, a weekend of sporting events including golf, yoga and pickleball, and Tickled Pink – A Gathering of Girlfriends, which unites more than 400 Vera Bradley enthusiasts for a behind-the-scenes brand experience. In addition to events led by the Foundation, there are also individual donors, dedicated friends, Vera Bradley retail partners and other committed supporters nationwide who host a variety of events and fundraisers. Additional revenue comes from donations made by Vera Bradley customers while shopping in-store or on verabradley.com.

For more information and updates on the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer, please follow Vera Bradley and the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer on Facebook and @verabradley and @verabradleyfoundation on Instagram.

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY FOUNDATION FOR BREAST CANCER
The Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer raises funds for breast cancer research to find a cure and to improve the lives of the many affected by this disease. Vera Bradley’s co-founders began raising funds after the loss of a dear friend to the disease in 1993. The Foundation has contributed $34.6 million to the Vera Bradley Foundation Center for Breast Cancer Research at Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Center is focused on developing and dramatically improving therapies for some of the most difficult-to-treat types of breast cancer, including triple negative breast cancer. Funds are raised through special events, partner events and individual donations. Learn more about the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer at www.verabradley.org.

