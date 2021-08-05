Vera Bradley, Inc. Announces Reporting Date for Fiscal Year 2022 Second Quarter Results

Breaking News
FORT WAYNE, Ind., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vera Bradley, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRA) (the “Company”) today announced that it plans to report results for the second quarter ended July 31, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. 

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.verabradley.com. Alternatively, interested parties may dial into the call at (800) 289-0571, and enter the access code 6656630. A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and remain available through September 15, 2021. To access the recording, listeners should dial (844) 512-2921, and enter the access code 6656630.

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY, INC.

Vera Bradley, Inc. operates two unique lifestyle brands – Vera Bradley and Pura Vida. Vera Bradley and Pura Vida are complementary businesses, both with devoted, emotionally connected, and multi-generational female customer bases; alignment as causal, comfortable, affordable, and fun brands; positioning as “gifting” and socially-connected brands; strong, entrepreneurial cultures; a keen focus on community, charity, and social consciousness; multi-channel distribution strategies; and talented leadership teams aligned and committed to the long-term success of their brands.

Vera Bradley, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and other travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand is known for its innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors that inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace.

In July 2019, Vera Bradley, Inc. acquired a 75% interest in Creative Genius, Inc., which also operates under the name Pura Vida Bracelets (“Pura Vida”). Pura Vida, based in La Jolla, California, is a rapidly growing, digitally native, and highly engaging lifestyle brand founded in 2010 by friends Paul Goodman and Griffin Thall. Pura Vida has a differentiated and expanding offering of bracelets, jewelry, and other lifestyle accessories.

CONTACTS:
Investors:
Julia Bentley, VP of Investor Relations and Communications
[email protected]
(260) 207-5116

Media:   
877-708-VERA (8372)                                                     
[email protected]

