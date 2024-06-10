FORT WAYNE, Ind., June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vera Bradley, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRA) (the “Company”) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Jackie Ardrey and Chief Financial Officer Michael Schwindle will present at the SHARE Series hybrid investor event hosted at the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, June 14th, 2024 at 9:35 ET.

The mission of SHARE Series is to democratize shareholder access by giving individual investors access to company management in a virtual fireside chat format.

The presentation will be live on the SHARE platform. Interested attendees can register and attend for free at https://share-series.open-exchange.net . A replay will be available on the SHARE Series website and the Company’s investor relations website, https://investors.verabradley.com/events-and-presentations , for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Vera Bradley, Inc.

Vera Bradley, Inc. operates two unique lifestyle brands – Vera Bradley and Pura Vida. Vera Bradley and Pura Vida are complementary businesses, both with devoted, emotionally-connected, and multi-generational female customer bases; alignment as casual, comfortable, affordable, and fun brands; positioning as “gifting” and socially-connected brands; strong, entrepreneurial cultures; a keen focus on community, charity, and social consciousness; multi-channel distribution strategies; and talented leadership teams aligned and committed to the long-term success of their brands.

Vera Bradley, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and other travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand is known for its innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors that inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace.

Pura Vida, based in La Jolla, California, is a digitally native, highly-engaging lifestyle brand founded in 2010 by friends Paul Goodman and Griffin Thall. Pura Vida has a differentiated and expanding offering of bracelets, jewelry, and other lifestyle accessories.

CONTACTS:

Investors:

Julia Bentley

[email protected]