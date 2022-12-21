FORT WAYNE, Ind., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) today announced that Vera Bradley, the iconic American bag and luggage lifestyle brand, was recognized as a winner in Good Housekeeping’s 2023 Family Travel Awards for its Large Travel Duffel Bag. The full list of awards can be found on goodhousekeeping.com/familytravel2023.

Good Housekeeping named Vera Bradley’s Large Travel Duffel in the brand’s seasonal Tartan Plaid pattern the “Fan-Favorite Carryall” in the Travel Gear category. The award states: “Vera Bradley’s duffel comes in a range of fun prints, uses 100% soft cotton fabric and is machine-washable for easy care. It has two long straps for shoulder-carrying and a detachable padded strap that lets it be worn as a crossbody. It also boasts easy-access pockets, both on the inside and on the outside.”

The lab results state: “Users said the outer fabric felt comfy to carry, and our textiles pros were impressed with its abrasion resistance in Lab tests. Reviewers also raved about its versatility, highlighting the spacious compartment that ‘accommodates different-sized items’ and noting that it folded for easy storage. They especially liked it for road trips, saying it was easy to toss in the trunk.”

The experts in the Good Housekeeping Institute Labs spent seven months evaluating hundreds of travel gear and experience submissions before selecting the winners. The experts considered attributes that are most important when it comes to family travel, such as convenience, value, service, quality, safety, innovation, inclusion and more. For travel services and destinations, analysts visited cities, resorts, and local attractions to provide first-hand feedback on their experiences. They also surveyed their proprietary panel and reviewed responses from over 3,000 consumers that have taken recent trips to weigh in on their favorite vacation experiences, airlines, hotel chains, loyalty programs, booking services and more.

From spontaneous day trips to bucket-list vacations, Vera Bradley’s travel collection features functional and innovative designs that help you pack and organize for wherever your journey takes you. Whether planning weeks in advance or going for a weekend getaway, the brand has everything—from duffels and rolling luggage to travel organizers and toiletry bags—to make getting there a breeze.

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY

Vera Bradley, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and other travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand is known for its innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors that inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace. Visit www.verabradley.com and follow @verabradley to learn more.