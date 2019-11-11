Vera Bradley + Sword and Plough Announce Exclusive Collaboration

Limited edition, USA-made mini-collection to debut on the 100th anniversary of Veterans Day this November 11th

Vera Bradley + Sword & Plough Collaboration Vera Bradley + Sword & Plough Collaboration

Vera Bradley + Sword & Plough Collaboration Vera Bradley + Sword & Plough Collaboration

Vera Bradley + Sword & Plough Collaboration Vera Bradley + Sword & Plough Collaboration

FORT WAYNE, Ind. and DENVER, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Two iconic brands, Vera Bradley, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRA; the “Company”) and Sword & Plough, have partnered to create an exclusive, limited-edition collection that will debut on November 11, 2019, Veterans Day.

The two companies partnered to create the Vera Bradley + Sword & Plough mini-collection, consisting of a backpack and coordinating zippered pouch. The backpack features Sword & Plough’s signature olive green and is crafted from durable cotton canvas and military surplus twill on the exterior, with the interior and exterior trim in Vera Bradley’s “Java Navy.” Java Navy is a re-coloration of the Company’s all-time best selling pattern, “Java Blue,” and is a floral motif with blues, olive, and cream on a navy background. The zippered pouch features Vera Bradley’s signature cotton in Java Navy on the outside and cotton canvas on the inside. Both items are manufactured in the USA and support Sword & Plough’s work with American manufacturers owned or partially owned by U.S. veterans.

Rob Wallstrom, Chief Executive Officer of Vera Bradley, noted, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Sword & Plough, a company we greatly admire, both for its mission and for its fantastic products. I know Vera Bradley and Sword & Plough fans will love both the backpack and zippered pouch – they are a great combination of fashion, function, and fun.”

Betsy Núñez, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Sword & Plough, added, “We are so excited to partner with Vera Bradley, a women-founded company whose values align so closely with our own, and a company with which we have a deep connection. Emily’s and my first interactions with handbags and totes as children were Vera Bradley bags! Our mother, a military spouse, sold Vera Bradley in her shop at West Point, New York while our father was a U.S. Army officer and professor at the United States Military Academy at West Point.”

The limited edition Vera Bradley + Sword & Plough mini-collection will be offered exclusively on verabradley.com and swordandplough.com.

In conjunction with Vera Bradley’s collaboration with Sword & Plough, the Company has pledged a $10,000 donation to The Mission Continues Women Veterans Leadership Summit (“WVLS”). The WVLS is part of an ongoing national conversation for women veterans, empowering and equipping these women to lead a movement that inspires community change efforts and advancement towards equality. Each year, WVLS brings together the voices and insights of a diverse range of female luminaries from the worlds of business, philanthropy, entertainment, and politics.

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY, INC.

Vera Bradley is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand’s innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors continue to inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace. Vera Bradley offers a multi-channel sales model as well as a focus on service and a high level of customer engagement. The Company’s commitment to bringing more beauty into women’s lives includes its dedication to breast cancer research through the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer.

In July 2019, Vera Bradley acquired a 75% interest in Creative Genius, Inc., which also operates under the name Pura Vida Bracelets (“Pura Vida”). Pura Vida, based in La Jolla, California, is a rapidly growing, digitally native, and highly engaging lifestyle brand that deeply resonates with its loyal consumer following. The Pura Vida brand has a differentiated and expanding offering of bracelets, jewelry, and other lifestyle accessories.

For more information about Vera Bradley, visit www.verabradley.com or follow the brand @VeraBradley on Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT SWORD AND PLOUGH:

Sword & Plough is a veteran-owned accessories company that works with American manufacturers that are veteran owned or partially staffed by veterans to make bags and accessories out of military surplus and military spec materials. They donate 10% of their profits to impactful veteran organizations. Sword & Plough’s mission is to empower veteran employment, reduce waste, and strengthen civil-military understanding. As a Certified B Corporation, Sword & Plough is proud to create high quality, one-of-a-kind American made products that promote social and environmental impact.

The company’s founders, sisters Emily Núñez Cavness and Betsy Núñez, grew up in a military family. Emily’s experiences serving in the Army inspired her to start Sword & Plough with the mission to empower veteran employment, reduce waste, and strengthen civil-military understanding.

For more information about Sword & Plough, visit www.swordandplough.com and follow the brand @swordandplough on Instagram and /SwordandPlough on Facebook.

CONTACTS:

Sword & Plough:

Emily Núñez Cavness

Co-founder & CEO | U.S. Army Veteran

717-448-0099

[email protected]

Vera Bradley:

Investors:

Julia Bentley

VP, Investor Relations/Communications

260-207-5116

[email protected]

Media:

877-708-VERA (8372)

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d96902d-99fb-47b4-bcc7-c561af2a10a5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b499e505-d2bd-4075-b56c-ebde59fd10d7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c7e8412-783a-4d6f-a8b4-3c76fee7de13