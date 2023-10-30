BRISBANE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERA), a late clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases, today announced that the Company’s management team will present and participate in one-on-one meetings at the following investor conferences, as detailed below:
Guggenheim 5th Annual Inflammation, Neurology, & Immunology Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Date and Time: Monday, November 6, 2023, 9:50 – 10:20 AM EST
Webcast: https://guggenheim.metameetings.net
6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Date and Time: Thursday, November 30, 2023, 10:50 – 11:10 AM EST
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/evercore39/vera
A replay of the presentations will be available for 30 days and can be accessed by visiting the “Investor Calendar” section of the Vera Therapeutics website.
About Vera Therapeutics
Vera Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for serious immunological diseases. Vera’s mission is to advance treatments that target the source of immunologic diseases in order to change the standard of care for patients. Vera’s lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection once weekly that blocks both B Lymphocyte Stimulator (BLyS) and A Proliferation-Inducing Ligand (APRIL), which stimulate B cells and plasma cells to produce autoantibodies contributing to certain autoimmune diseases, including IgAN, also known as Berger’s disease, and lupus nephritis. In addition, Vera is evaluating additional diseases where the reduction of autoantibodies by atacicept may prove medically useful. Vera is also developing MAU868, a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize infection with BK virus (BKV), a polyomavirus that can have devastating consequences in certain settings such as kidney transplant. Vera retains all global developmental and commercial rights to atacicept and MAU868. For more information, please visit www.veratx.com.
For more information, please contact:
Investor Contact:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors
212-915-2569
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com
Media Contact:
Minyan Weiss
Uncapped Communications, Inc.
Minyan.Weiss@uncappedcommunications.com
