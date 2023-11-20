NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Veradigm Inc. (“Veradigm” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MDRX) on behalf of Veradigm stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Veradigm has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 28, 2023, Veradigm disclosed that it “detected certain internal control failures related to revenue recognition that have occurred over the prior six quarters, resulting in a mis-statement to reported revenues during those periods.” As a result, the Company reported that it expects “a reduction in revenue from continuing operations of approximately $20 million dollars in the aggregate from what it otherwise reported since the 3rd quarter of 2021 and expected to report for the 4th quarter of 2022.” The Company added that it is “continuing to evaluate the materiality of the mis-statement to determine if the full amount of this adjustment will flow through in the 4th quarter of 2022 or if prior periods will also require adjustment.” As a result, Veradigm revised its 2023 guidance downward and announced that it would not be filing its 2022 annual report on time.

On this news, Veradigm’s stock price fell $2.12 per share, or 12.76%, to close at $14.49 per share on March 1, 2023.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Veradigm shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

