Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX)

Class Period: Feb. 26, 2021 – June 13, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Jan. 22, 2024

Veradigm Inc. (MDRX) Securities Fraud Class Action:

On Dec. 8, 2023, Veradigm announced that as a result of its ongoing internal investigation relating to the company’s financial reporting, its board requested the immediate resignations of the company’s CEO (Richard J. Poulton) and CFO (Leah S. Jones).

Poulton’s and Jones’ abrupt departure comes on the heels of a securities class action suit brought against both them and Veradigm.

"The complaint alleges Veradigm improperly recognized revenue," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Specifically, investors allege Defendants misrepresented and concealed that Veradigm: (1) had overstated its historical revenues by at least $20 million; (2) artificially inflated revenues by recording duplicate transactions over more than 2 years; (3) artificially inflated earnings and margins and materially misrepresented demand for its products and services; (4) failed to maintain sufficient internal controls over its financial reporting; and (5) did not comply with GAAP regarding revenue recognition practices

The truth began to emerge on Feb. 28, 2023, when Veradigm announced that it would not timely file its Q4 2022 earnings and 2022 annual report, claiming the company had discovered revenue-reporting errors triggered by a software tool that caused the company to report inflated numbers over the last six quarters. Veradigm said the errors resulted in an estimated revenue reduction of appx. $20 million from what it reported in Q3 2021 through what it expected to report for Q4 2022. The revenue recognition errors further led the Company to lower its 2023 revenue and adjusted EPS guidance.

Then, on Mar. 22, 2023, Veradigm further reduced its 2023 revenue guidance and disclosed that it would need additional time to file its 2022 annual report. The company explained that its ongoing internal audit had expanded in terms of transaction testing and time period. As a result of the expanded audit procedures, the company revealed that the estimated revenue overstatements now amounted to twice the amount previously announced, or appx. $40 million. The company further determined it would have to restate its financial results for the entire 2021 fiscal year.

On June 13, 2023, Veradigm revealed that a portion of its revenue misstatements related to its fiscal 2020 and said that it expected to file its dilatory financial statements by Sept. 18, 2023.

